Jordan Peele has a new storyline he's hoping will scare us.
The writer/director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.
The film, "Us," stars Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.
In the movie, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.
When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil doppelgangers haunting them.
"Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "Get Out."
It is slated to hit theaters March 2019.
