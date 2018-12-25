HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Jordan Peele releases the trailer for his new horror film on Christmas

Jordan Peele has a new storyline he's hoping will scare us.

The writer/director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.

The film, "Us," stars Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.

In the movie, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.

When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil doppelgangers haunting them.

"Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "Get Out."

It is slated to hit theaters March 2019.
