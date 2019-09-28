Arts & Entertainment

José José, legendary Mexican singer, dies at 71 after battle with cancer

Mexican singer Jose Jose speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Wednesday, March, 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

José José, the legendary singer known as the "Prince of Song," has died after a battle with cancer, Mexico's secretary of culture confirmed Saturday. He was 71.

In an official statement, the government said José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz "became one of the most beloved voices in Mexico. RIP."

The iconic singer in March 2017 announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent chemotherapy, according to CNN.

"Thank you for your support and for your prayers," José José said to his fans on Twitter in June. "I am very well, thanks be to God. I'm continuing with my therapies to move forward so that we will see each other soon, thanks for everything, a hug and a thousand blessings to all."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

