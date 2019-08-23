Arts & Entertainment

Pablo Lyle case: Florida judge refuses to dismiss Mexican soap actor's road-rage manslaughter case under 'stand your ground' law

MIAMI -- A manslaughter case against Mexican actor Pablo Lyle will move forward after a Florida judge refused to dismiss it under the state's "stand your ground" self-defense law.

The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine made his ruling Thursday, meaning the case will be tried in front of a jury.

A Mexican soap opera actor was charged with manslaughter Wednesday after a man he's accused of punching in a road rage confrontation died.


Lyle told the judge he was protecting his children when he fatally punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a March road-rage incident in Miami.

Surveillance video shows Hernandez get out of his vehicle and angrily try to confront Lyle and his brother-in-law. Lyle gets out of the passenger seat, runs toward Hernandez and punches him. Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later.

Fine pointed out that Hernandez was walking away when Lyle struck him.
