'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' stars attend LA premiere

The Walt Disney Concert Hall hosted the premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," where the cast said it may just be the best "Jurassic" film yet.In the film, our heroes work to save all remaining dinosaurs after a volcano threatens their remote island existence. But something far more dangerous than molten lava is about to cause all sorts of trouble.Director J.A. Bayona got the cast to agree it was OK to unexpectedly scare them during shooting so he could capture moments of truth."At any given moment he could just blast, you know, too many decibels, a T-Rex roar or the beautiful score of John Williams music, you know. He really used sound to manipulate us," said actor Chris Pratt."Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" roars into theaters June 22.