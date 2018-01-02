ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake announces release date for fifth album

Justin Timberlake performs at his Post Grammy Concert at the Palladium Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. ((Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP))

The wait is finally over for Justin Timberlake fans!

The Grammy-winning artist announced his first album in more than four years, "Man of the Woods," will be released Feb. 2.

Timberlake's fifth studio album is coming just two days before his Super Bowl halftime show performance, his first return to the event since the infamous Janet Jackson "wardrobe malfunction" in 2004.


The singer said this album is inspired by his son, his wife and his family.

He also said the music on this album will showcase his roots of growing up in the south and listening to country music.

"It's personal," said Timberlake.
