K-pop sensation BTS returns from hiatus, resumes touring

K-pop sensation BTS is back from a month-long vacation. On Monday, the group returned from its hiatus.
Managers say it was first break for band members since their debut in 2013. BTS members spent the last month taking vacations and spending quality time with family, according to officials from Big Hit Entertainment.
They will continue their world tour in Saudi Arabia next month and will wrap up the tour in Seoul on Oct. 29.
BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums and six EPs, and going on five tours in the past six years.
The boy band performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Rose Bowl earlier this year. Thousands of fans lined up to see them.
