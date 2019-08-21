Arts & Entertainment

'The Matrix' franchise reloads with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back for a fourth ride

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another franchise film is being re-activated.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will re-enter "The Matrix." Variety reports Lana Wachowski is set to produce, direct and co-write a fourth film set in that world.

The first three films, "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Production is expected to start the beginning of 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie news
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested after high-speed chase from Hollywood to Castaic
2 children found dead at Ontario home
Dump truck crashes through apartment building in Pacoima
Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Firefighters preparing for another dangerous wildfire season
12-year-old Okla. boy hailed as hero for saving baby in hot car
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
Show More
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
'Terrified' college student details how she survived kidnapper
Surveillance video released of suspect sought in fatal CSUF stabbing
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
VIDEO: Toddler helps his younger brother escape his crib
More TOP STORIES News