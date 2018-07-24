Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'

A favorite at this year's Sundance Film Festival, "Puzzle," starring Emmy-winning actress Kelly Macdonald, makes its way to theaters this weekend."Puzzle" is a modern-day film with a somewhat 1950s family dynamic: the husband is the bread winner and the wife is the subservient homemaker.Macdonald and David Denman play the married couple, two people who've relegated themselves to the roles they've seen for generations."In a sense, she is caught in this house from another era," said director Marc Turtletaub. "And slowly as she begins to change, it begins to lighten."As Macdonald's character discovers her love for puzzles, and perhaps a puzzle partner, she also discovers she has a voice that needs to be heard."It's a journey that needs to be taken, and I think once Agnes starts to open up, these bits of her inside that no one's ever seen before, there's no stopping her," Macdonald said. "She's like a runaway train, a very conscientious and sweet runaway train.""I think it's something that's authentic whether it's a man or a woman, and it's really about finding your voice and about following a passion," added Turtletaub.Although their characters' relationship is strained, the actors are very much supportive of each other."She's been so good for so long, to see her get a movie that every ounce of it is about her and her journey is a long time coming," Denman said."Puzzle" is rated "R" for language.