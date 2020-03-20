Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid in COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are donating $1 million to help in coronavirus relief efforts

Their donation to the New York Governor's office will be used to purchase urgently needed ventilators and to help the WIN organization, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City.

New York state's coronavirus caseload is growing so fast that official counts quickly become obsolete.

The number of cases is growing partly because of a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruskelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 19
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
OC man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in private air-ambulance
Show More
COVID-19: LA County issues 'Safer at Home' order amid 40 new cases
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during pandemic
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
More TOP STORIES News