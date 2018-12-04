"I'm so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the #Oscars." - @KevinHart4real



Comedian Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Oscars, he announced on his Instagram account Tuesday."For years, I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose(d) to," he said.The 39-year-old actor posted a photo of the iconic Oscar statue along with the announcement and expressed his excitement for achieving a longtime dream."To be able to join the legendary list of host(s) that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now," he said. "I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one."Hart also tweeted his Instagram post and The Academy retweeted him with a warm welcome.The 2019 Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24.