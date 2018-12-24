ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, posts bizarre video

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey presents the award for excellence in television at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON --
A Massachusetts prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe tells The Boston Globe that Spacey is due in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7.

O'Keefe says a criminal complaint was issued by a clerk magistrate during a public show-cause hearing on Thursday.

Former news anchor Heather Unruh (UN'-roo) came forward in November 2017 and said the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son's pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Spacey spokeswoman Laura Johnson. The actor himself, however, broke his silence Monday since being accused.

Spacey posted a video to Twitter, seemingly as his "House of Cards" character Francis Underwood.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkevin spaceyactorcelebritycelebrity crimeMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Fontana In-N-Out
'Welcome to Marwen' captures power of performances with latest tech
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
At least 1 killed in Covina wrong-way crash
Couple's van, with service puppy inside, stolen from Oxnard hospital
Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in Whittier
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Fontana In-N-Out
Show More
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at San Dimas park
2 arrested in connection to deadly DTLA stabbing
Inmate escapes from mountain work camp in LA County
Chino ministry gives away toys, food to 1,600 families
More News