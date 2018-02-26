ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago West: Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Kardashian West announces name for new baby girl (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Monday on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared the first baby picture of Chicago West, her third child with rapper Kanye West.



The picture of Kim holding Baby Chicago appeared to have a pink teddy bear Snapchat filter on it.


Kim and Kanye announced Jan. 19 they named their baby "Chicago" after her father's hometown.


Kardashian and her husband had their baby through a surrogate. The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 16 weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple has two other children - North and Saint West.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she said on her website. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."



According to Aunt Khloe Kardashian, the baby's nickname is pronounced "shy," like the nicknames for the Midwest city - the "Chi," or "Chi" town.

Older brother Saint first had his picture released in February 2016, when he was about 2 months old:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilyparentingkardashian familykim kardashiankanye westbabycelebritysocial mediainstagramsnapchat
Related
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News