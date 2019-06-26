kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian West's new shapewear line, Kimono, sparks backlash

LOS ANGELES -- Kim Kardashian West is being accused of cultural appropriation after launching her new line of shapewear.

She's calling it "Kimono Solutionwear." In an Instagram post, she says her line of shapewear comes in a variety of skin tones. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," Kardashian wrote.



However, people on social media say using the word "kimono" is problematic because kimonos are traditional Japanese robes. Kardashian West is not Japanese.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm West as new baby's name

This isn't the first time Kardashian West has been accused of cultural appropriation. In the past, she's faced criticism for wearing Fulani braids, an Indian headpiece and appearing to wear blackface.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleskim kardashianwomen's clothingbuzzworthyclothingracismshoppingconsumerwomen
KIM KARDASHIAN
Taylor Swift pens scathing Tumblr post about Scooter Braun
Kim Kardashian West reveals new baby's name
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Kim Kardashian West defends law school studies in San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News