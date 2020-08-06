Schwarzengger's 'Kindergarten Cop' showing canceled at Portland theater because of school policing portrayal

The additional showing on August 6 replaces Kindergarten Cop, which had been chosen for its importance in Oregon filmmaking history. — NW Film Center (@nwfilmcenter) August 3, 2020

Nutty. Angry leftists hate Hollywood. Anyone who disagrees will be censored.



Hollywood, afraid of the mob, will keep funding those trying to erase any speech/movies that don’t conform. https://t.co/aZUKKaBywZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2020

PORTLAND -- A drive-in movie series in Portland has pulled its opening night screening of Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedy, "Kindergarten Cop" after some people complained the film's portrayal of policing may be out-of-step with today's political climate.Portland's Northwest Film Center was slated to screen the 1990 comedy to kick off its summer cinema series, in part because the movie was made in Oregon.In the film, Schwarzengger plays a detective who goes undercover in a school to catch a drug dealer.The choice received some pushback from local residents. A local author, Lois Leveen led the charge on Twitter, saying things like, "There's nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools which feeds the 'school-to-prison' pipeline."The film was replaced with a showing of the John Lewis documentary, "Good Trouble."Among those who criticized the decision was conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, who tweeted: "Nutty. Angry leftists hate Hollywood. Anyone who disagrees will be censored. Hollywood, afraid of the mob, will keep funding those trying to erase any speech/movies that don't conform."