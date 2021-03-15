Knott's Berry Farm announces plan to welcome back visitors in May

Although the 100-year-old park could reopen at 15% capacity on April 1 under new state guidelines, officials say it won't be until May when visitors can again enjoy the Peanuts gang. An exact date was not provided.
Knott's spokeswoman Diana Bahena said Friday theme park officials are "encouraged and excited" by the state's go-ahead for theme parks to reopen under the less restrictive red tier of the four-tier blueprint for safely reopening businesses during the pandemic.
But Knott's still has "some work to do" preparing for a reopening, she said, noting that the theme park's executives have to hire and train new workers and huddle up with government officials to iron out details.
Over the weekend, the park hosted a virtual event in an effort to hire 1,700 workers for the 2021 season in anticipation of its reopening.
Under the red tier of the state's blueprint the theme park could be open to 15% capacity; it will be able to move up to 25% capacity when the county makes it to the orange tier. County officials said the orange tier could be reached as soon as April.
The park has been partially open for seasonal events without the rides, including its Taste of Boysenberry Festival being held on select dates. The outdoor food and retail event will continue through May 2.
Knott's officials said already purchased season passes will be valid for the remainder of 2021, plus a day-for-day extension in 2022 for the number of days the park was closed in 2021.
City News Service contributed to this report.