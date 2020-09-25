Arts & Entertainment

Here's a look at the new COVID-safe Halloween experience at Knott's Berry Farm

By John Gregory
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Scary Farm has been a Halloween season tradition for years in Southern California.

The popular event won't happen this year as theme parks haven't been given the green light reopen but it is launching a new way for guests to enjoy the park.

On Friday, the park kicked off its Taste of Fall-O-Ween festival. Knott's has turned Camp Snoopy into a safe trick-or-treating zone, where physical distancing will be enforced.

While guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes, face coverings will be mandatory.

The park is also boasting a new line-up of fall and Halloween-themed treats and dishes for outdoor dining.

Watch the video above for a full sneak peek at the park's new event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbuena parkorange countyfestivalknott's berry farmhalloweenfoodtrick or treat
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Abandoned car parked in LA tow-away zone for months. Here's why
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Prop. 22: How should app-based drivers be classified?
Fontana police investigating after fetus found by employees
Off-duty US Forest Service firefighter missing
Show More
Disney+ Drive-In Festival coming to Santa Monica
Charles Barkley is taking heat for his Breonna Taylor comments
LA County COVID transmission rate prompts concern about surge
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Racism has cost America $16 trillion this century alone
More TOP STORIES News