Here's a look at the new COVID-safe Halloween experience at Knott's Berry Farm

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Scary Farm has been a Halloween season tradition for years in Southern California.
The popular event won't happen this year as theme parks haven't been given the green light reopen but it is launching a new way for guests to enjoy the park.
On Friday, the park kicked off its Taste of Fall-O-Ween festival. Knott's has turned Camp Snoopy into a safe trick-or-treating zone, where physical distancing will be enforced.
While guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes, face coverings will be mandatory.
The park is also boasting a new line-up of fall and Halloween-themed treats and dishes for outdoor dining.
Watch the video above for a full sneak peek at the park's new event.
