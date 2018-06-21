ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kobe Bryant kept out of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after Oscar win

He may be a basketball legend, but Kobe Bryant won't be a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences anytime soon. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
He may be a basketball legend, but Kobe Bryant won't be a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences anytime soon.

The five-time NBA champion won an Oscar for his animated short film "Dear Basketball" and was considered for membership in the film academy.

RELATED: NBA legend Kobe Bryant makes slam dunk with Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant gives his Oscars acceptance speech for Best Animated Short.



The academy's governors committee has reportedly rescinded his invitation, saying Bryant needed to show evidence of a larger career in the field before allowing him to represent the organization as a member.

The retired star played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before his retirement.
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and animator Glen Keane talked about their huge Oscars win while they were backstage in the press room.

