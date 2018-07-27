The popular Korean boy band "BTS" opened a pop-up shop in Hollywood on Friday and the line to get inside extended down the street.The K-pop sensation has gained a following in America and some of those fans, known as the BTS ARMY, waited in line since Thursday morning.Bumping BTS music inside, the store called "BT21" sells merchandise designed by members of the band.Some of the merchandise includes plush dolls and stuffed emoticons referencing each band member.The store will be open for three months along Hollywood Boulevard.