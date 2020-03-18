KROQ's longtime radio host says 'Kevin In The Morning' show team fired

Hey party people! Not sure how to say this, so here it is:

Yesterday, @kroq called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired.

Me.@alliemackay @JensenKarp @kroqkom @kroqbeermug, @Old_Man_Ruben and @destinymlopez (cont..) — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) March 18, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Popular KROQ host Kevin Ryder said on Wednesday that the radio station's management had "called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired."The morning-show team included on-air personalities Allie MacKay and Jensen Karp, producer Dave Sanchez (nicknamed "the King of Mexico"), Jonathan Kantrowe (aka "Beer Mug") and board operator Destiny Lopez.Ryder had been with the station just over 30 years, during which he co-hosted "The Keving and Bean Show" with Gene "Bean" Baxter before Baxter's departure last year.Ryder took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share the news of the terminations with listeners."Why did @kroq fire all of us on the morning show? I assume it's the ratings, which were down. The economy because it's down. But it's a pretty crappy way to treat people. We're humbled by you spending any time w us. THANK YOU. (Going to sleep for about a week :)."A station spokesperson said in a statement:"As one of the most iconic stations in Los Angeles, our commitment is to provide our consumers with the most compelling content and best listening experience that we know they expect from us. We've taken a deep look at our station, and have made some recent changes. Today, we announced the launch of a new morning show that we believe will deliver what our fans are asking for and take our station into the future. While change is always hard, we are excited about our new programming lineup and look forward to engaging with our fans across the city. Thank you Kevin and Bean for 30 entertaining years!"Ryder posted a follow-up tweet on the matter with, "Love all of you..."