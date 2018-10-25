ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett clash: LA city attorney reject's Arnold's criminal complaint

In this combination of photos, Tom Arnold, left, attends a premiere on Oct. 10, 2017, and Mark Burnett speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photos)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has announced it has rejected a criminal complaint filed by actor Tom Arnold against producer Mark Burnett.

The city attorney ruled there was not enough evidence.

Arnold filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department accusing Burnett of battery at a pre-Emmy party.

The spat reportedly began over a verbal dispute about President Donald Trump for Arnold's TV show, "The Hunt For The Trump Tapes."

In social media posts, Arnold accused Burnett of choking him at "this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain," Arnold tweeted.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there is no record of officers responding to the party and no reports of an incident involving Arnold or Burnett.

Shortly afterward, Arnold filed a battery complaint with the LAPD, saying he wanted Burnett arrested.
