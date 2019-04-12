Nipsey Hussle: LA City Council to honor rapper, private burial service at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, a friend of the rapper, introduced a motion to name the Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue intersection as Nipsey Hussle Square. That intersection is just west of Nipsey's store, The Marathon. The motion passed unanimously.
A private burial service was also held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
On Thursday, some of people who knew Hussle best, from his actress-fiancée Lauren London, dear friend Snoop Dogg and his mother shared their most personal stories about the rapper during the three-hour service held in Los Angeles' Staples Center. The 21,000 seat venue hosted its first celebrity funeral since Michael Jackson's in 2009, ending with a montage of videos of the rapper set to his song, "Dedication."
The funeral was followed by a 25-mile procession, which stretched from the downtown area into South Los Angeles and past Hussle's Marathon clothing store. The procession ended at the Angelus Funeral Home, where crowds of people swarmed the hearse to pay their respects. Hussle's casket was draped in the flag of his father's native country, Eritrea in East Africa.
Hussle, 33, was shot and killed in front of his South Los Angeles store on March 31. Police have arrested Eric Ronald Holder, 29, in the shooting, saying it was the result of a personal dispute between the two men.
Although there were huge crowds expressing their emotions, the day remained peaceful aside from a few minor incidents.
