Arts & Entertainment

Nipsey Hussle: LA City Council to honor rapper, private burial service at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills

By and
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council adjourned its meeting on Friday in honor of Ermias Asghedom, the man behind the rap persona Nipsey Hussle.

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, a friend of the rapper, introduced a motion to name the Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue intersection as Nipsey Hussle Square. That intersection is just west of Nipsey's store, The Marathon. The motion passed unanimously.

A private burial service was also held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

On Thursday, some of people who knew Hussle best, from his actress-fiancée Lauren London, dear friend Snoop Dogg and his mother shared their most personal stories about the rapper during the three-hour service held in Los Angeles' Staples Center. The 21,000 seat venue hosted its first celebrity funeral since Michael Jackson's in 2009, ending with a montage of videos of the rapper set to his song, "Dedication."

EMBED More News Videos

During the Nipsey Hussle memorial, there was a stampede near Slauson and Crenshaw, where dozens of people suddenly started fleeing a disturbance in the crowd.



The funeral was followed by a 25-mile procession, which stretched from the downtown area into South Los Angeles and past Hussle's Marathon clothing store. The procession ended at the Angelus Funeral Home, where crowds of people swarmed the hearse to pay their respects. Hussle's casket was draped in the flag of his father's native country, Eritrea in East Africa.

VIDEO: Crowd stands on police cars to watch Nipsey Hussle procession
EMBED More News Videos

Crowds stood on police cars to watch the Nipsey Hussle procession, and one cruiser was tagged with "Nips in Paradise" graffiti.



Hussle, 33, was shot and killed in front of his South Los Angeles store on March 31. Police have arrested Eric Ronald Holder, 29, in the shooting, saying it was the result of a personal dispute between the two men.

Although there were huge crowds expressing their emotions, the day remained peaceful aside from a few minor incidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles countysouth los angeleshollywood hillsrap musiccelebrityrappercelebrity deathsmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News