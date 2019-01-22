LA Phil conductor Gustavo Dudamel honored with Hollywood star

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel is celebrating his 10th anniversary as music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.He saw his star dedicated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, in front the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard.Along with his work with the LA Phil, Dudamel has been a champion of access to the arts for young people around the world."At the heart of our work is the message and reality of inclusion," Dudamel said during the ceremony. "Making sure the music we present is not for the elite but for the masses. It is for anyone in Los Angeles and in the world who loves music."Also on hand for the ceremony were actress Helen Hunt and film composer John Williams.