LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Tuesday it will not file charges in a trio of sexual abuse cases involving celebrities.
The DA's entertainment sex crimes task force investigated claims against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, and Anthony Anderson.
The claims against Spacey and Seagal stemmed from alleged incidents in the early 90s. In each case, the statute of limitations had expired.
In the Anderson case, the alleged victim declined to speak with investigators.
The DA's office says without that, it does not have sufficient evidence to move forward.