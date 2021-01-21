Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks sing at Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON -- There was a strong dose of Hollywood star power sprinkled in the celebrations for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the inauguration.Lady Gaga kicked things off with her rendition of the national anthem, accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band. The singer actively supported the Biden-Harris ticket throughout the election.A few minutes later, we were treated to two songs from Jennifer Lopez: a mashup of "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." At the end of her performance, Lopez added a special message in Spanish: "One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."The final singer of the official inauguration ceremony: Garth Brooks. Brooks performed "Amazing Grace" and invited the crowd to sing the last verse with him, "as one united."Once the ceremony was over, cameras caught the performers catching up with various politicians before heading off to the next event.