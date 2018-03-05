A Lake Elsinore man said his friends are asking how he scored his Oscar appearance after he and fellow moviegoers were visited by Jimmy Kimmel and a handful of A-listers during the Oscars ceremony."Everybody's like 'Oh my god, what's going on, and you're on the Oscars, how'd you get there?'" Mike Young said. "I was going for a taping, and next thing I know I'm on the Oscars."Young and others were in a crowded TCL Chinese Theatre - right next to the Oscars - watching a preview of the movie "A Wrinkle in Time," when Kimmel showed up with snacks and stars such as Ansel Elgort, Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro, "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot and "Black Panther" actress Lupita Nyong'o.The stars stood outside the theater with baskets of candy, a 6-foot sub and a hot dog cannon. Gadot and Kimmel led the way to the packed room, which quickly erupted in cheers and a standing ovation as the pair walked in.Calliope Young, Young's wife, said she was looking for something fun to do and found the early movie screening tickets, which instructed them to park near Universal Studios and take a bus to the theatre."As we were going around with the bus and getting closer to where the Oscars were at we were like what theater are we going to?" Young said. "Then halfway through the movie - all of the sudden the screen cut out and Jimmy Kimmel and the rest of the celebrities come down. It just got us in shock. So it was pretty cool."The 35-year-old electrician said he got a big kick out of the stunt. He even got to read an introduction for the next Oscars presenters - Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph."It was incredible," he said. "I could barely watch the end of the movie."He said he even got to keep the note card he read from as a souvenir.