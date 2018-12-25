ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Los Angeles, New York police trade 'Die Hard' tweets

NEW YORK --
The New York and Los Angeles police departments poked some fun at their perceived rivalry and waded into a hotly contested debate: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?

It began when the NYPD tweeted Monday that they'd been working with LAPD "to protect Christmas since Hans Gruber's 1988 attack on Nakatomi Plaza" with the hashtag, #YesItsAChristmasMovie.

The debate over whether the Bruce Willis blockbuster is a Christmas movie has emerged in recent years.

Set on Christmas Eve, the movie follows NYPD Detective John McClane as he singlehandedly stops a group of terrorists led by Gruber (Alan Rickman) in Los Angeles.

The LAPD tweeted back that the NYPD will always be welcome to follow McClane "and come to the (better) coast and have a party. Yippie Ki Yay & ho ho ho."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchristmasnypdlapdmoviesu.s. & worldtwitterLos AngelesNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Fontana In-N-Out
'Welcome to Marwen' captures power of performances with latest tech
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Guatemalan boy, 8, dies in government custody, officials say
Homeless LA families get Christmas Cheer at Midnight Mission brunch
5 hurt, including child, in Koreatown 2-car crash
$321M up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Indonesia tsunami: Survivors remain jittery as deaths climb to 429
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
'Hello Maggie' a touching tale of boy's friendship with bird
Pomona mom praying for Christmas miracle kidney transplant
Show More
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Greyhound rescuers to see influx as Florida bans racing
2 million Californians issued Real IDs now need to show extra documentation
$5 poker bet wins $1 million at NJ casino
Ground turkey recalled amid salmonella concerns
More News