Arts & Entertainment

Maná books historic 7th show at the Forum

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The iconic Mexican rock band Maná is making history in Southern California! The top selling superstars will become the first artists to perform seven shows in the same year at the Forum in Inglewood.

The "Rayando El Sol" tour was already scheduled for two runs at the Forum in 2019: Sept. 20, 21 and 22 and again Nov. 22, 23, and 24.

Due to overwhelming demand, they've added a seventh concert for Dec. 7. That makes Maná the only act in any language or genre to ever play seven dates at the venue as part of a single tour. Tickets for the new date go on sale Friday, Aug. 16.

To celebrate the upcoming kick off of their U.S. tour, Maná will perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Aug. 14 and that night, the band will host a live stream of an intimate performance on their YouTube channel for their fans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles countyinglewoodconcertrecordcelebritybandmusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Maná to rock Forum with 'Rayando El Sol Tour 2019'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Loved ones say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
Chargers holding nighttime practice for public in Costa Mesa
Idina Menzel announces support for bill ensuring kids' access to hearing aids
Children receive free vaccines before new school year
Show More
School violence prevention program expanded in LA County
Garden Grove man charged in stabbing death of his mother
23 percent of parents bribe their children, study says
Kangaroos caught in the middle of severe storm
Local hip-hop artist killed in Long Beach shooting
More TOP STORIES News