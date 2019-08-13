INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The iconic Mexican rock band Maná is making history in Southern California! The top selling superstars will become the first artists to perform seven shows in the same year at the Forum in Inglewood.
The "Rayando El Sol" tour was already scheduled for two runs at the Forum in 2019: Sept. 20, 21 and 22 and again Nov. 22, 23, and 24.
Due to overwhelming demand, they've added a seventh concert for Dec. 7. That makes Maná the only act in any language or genre to ever play seven dates at the venue as part of a single tour. Tickets for the new date go on sale Friday, Aug. 16.
To celebrate the upcoming kick off of their U.S. tour, Maná will perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Aug. 14 and that night, the band will host a live stream of an intimate performance on their YouTube channel for their fans.
Maná books historic 7th show at the Forum
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More