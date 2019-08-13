Arts & Entertainment

Latin rock superstars Maná book historic seventh show at the Forum in Los Angeles

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The iconic Mexican rock band Maná is making history in Los Angeles! The top selling superstars will become the first artists to perform seven shows in the same year at the Forum.

The "Rayando El Sol" tour was already scheduled for two runs at the Forum in 2019: September 20, 21 and 22 and again November 22, 23, and 24. Due to overwhelming demand, they've added a seventh concert for December 7. That makes Maná the only act in any language or genre to ever play seven dates at the venue as part of a single tour. Tickets for the new date go on sale Friday, August 16.

To celebrate the upcoming kick off of their U.S. tour, Maná will perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" on August 14th and that night, will host a live stream of an intimate performance on their YouTube channel for their fans.
