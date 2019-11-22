Arts & Entertainment

Latin superstar Juanes celebrates album release with LA fans in Hollywood

By Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Latin superstar Juanes is celebrating the release of his new album in Hollywood on Friday!

The Colombian musician is slated to be at Amoeba Music on Sunset at 4 p.m. for a meet and greet with fans.

The 23-time Latin Grammy and two-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, musician and philanthropist Juanes fell in love with music at a young age and learned to play guitar from his family.

Today, Juanes is one of the biggest and most influential Latin music artists in the world in contemporary Spanish-language music -- selling more than 20 million copies.

Most recently, Juanes was named 2019's Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

"Más Futuro Que Pasado" is his new studio album, which features guest artists like Christian Nodal, Sebastian Yatra, Fuego, Lalo Ebratt and Alessia Cara.

Tickets to the meet and greet at Amoeba Music were handed out at 10:30 a.m. with the purchase of his new CD.
