Latino superstar Juanes celebrates album release with LA fans in Hollywood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5714247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Latin superstar Juanes is in Hollywood Friday for his new album release at Amoeba Music for a meet and greet with local fans!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Latino superstar Juanes is celebrating the release of his new album in Hollywood on Friday!The Colombian musician met with fans at Amoeba Music on Sunset afternoon.Juanes spoke to Eyewitness News and expressed his excitement. "So excited. I've been working on this album for the last year. It's a journey through folk music from my region...a lot of collaborations with many good friends and talented people artists from Columbia and Mexico. I'm very happy to be here today celebrating the release of the album."The 23-time Latino Grammy and two-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, musician and philanthropist Juanes fell in love with music at a young age and learned to play guitar from his family.Most recently, Juanes was named 2019's Latino Recording Academy Person of the Year.The "academy gave me that privilege. I'm so thankful with fans and colleagues. I had the best night of my career. I was with my family, my mom, my kids, my wife, all my friends...my idols performing my songs in different versions. It was like a dream come true. It was very emotional. I'm very happy and motivated to keep making music."Today, Juanes is one of the biggest and most influential Latino music artists in the world in contemporary Spanish-language music - selling more than 20 million copies.About being in Los Angeles Juanes said, "I love this city so much. I'm very happy to come back here to L.A. and I'm so thankful with all the fans. They support my career during all these years and they go to my shows. They give life to my songs. I'm so happy and thankful with them.""Más Futuro Que Pasado" is his new studio album, which features guest artists Christian Nodal, Sebastian Yatra, Fuego, Lalo Ebratt and Alessia Cara.Tickets to the meet and greet at Amoeba Music were handed out at 10:30 a.m. with the purchase of his new CD.The singer will be touring in 2020.