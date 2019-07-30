Lil Nas X breaks Billboard record set by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men for most weeks at No. 1

Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3YorLCg3lx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b9v5JEmFIy — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2019

NEW YORK -- It's one sweet day for Lil Nas X: The breakthrough rapper's viral "Old Town Road" has broken the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" for most weeks at No. 1.Lil Nas X accomplishes the feat this week as his country-trap song spends its 17th week on top of the Hot 100 chart. Carey and Boyz II Men's duet set the record in 1996, and the only song to come close to breaking it was the ubiquitous international hit "Despacito," which tied the 16-week record in 2017.Carey sent a message out on Twitter congratulating Lil Nas X."Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!" Carey tweeted.Lil Nas X responded to Carey."Wowwww thank you so much Mariah! You are a legend and an icon and I'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! Growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!" the rapper tweeted.Justin Bieber, who sang on "Despacito," also sent his congratulations to the new record-holder.On Instagram, Lil Nas X wrote a lengthy post explaining his journey that led him to write the record-breaking song:"Last year in October, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what I could be, I went looking for beats on YouTube. I remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me. When suddenly I came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. I immediately knew I would make something special out of it! My sister told me I had little time left before I had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping her out much. I was so upset! I used it as motivation for the song. I jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister's back porch and listened to the beat OVER & OVER & OVER!! Then it came to me!! In my best singing voice I sung "YEAHHH I'M GONNA TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD I'M GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE." I LOVED IT ALREADY! Started to work on it EVERY SINGLE DAY. It needed to be funny, it needed to be catchy, it needed to be hip hop, it needed to be country, & it needed to be short!! By the time I was finished setting it up I was out of my sister's crib and at my brother's place. On December 2nd I went into the studio & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD & put it out the exact same day!! Did I know it would become the longest running number 1 song of all time? NO! But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me. This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year. Thank you to every single person who has been a part of this journey. As I said before, it's just the beginning!""Old Town Road" was originally a solo song, but the song also has remix versions featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and BTS. Billboard counts the original song and its remixes as one when calculating chart position.----