Renowned recording artist Lionel Richie is the latest star to cement his hands and feet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.Jimmy Kimmel, Samuel L. Jackson and Richie's famous daughters, Sofia and Nicole, were just a few of the big names in attendance."I cannot wait to get my hands and feet in that cement," Richie said as the star-studded ceremony began Wednesday morning.The time-honored tradition started in the late 1920s, and roughly six million people visit the theater each year to get a look at celebrities' handprints and footprints up close.Richie wrote "hello" and signed his name below his prints."I just want to say that this is probably the most out-of-body experience I have ever experienced in my entire life," he said.Richie is also a judge on "American Idol," which premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.