Lisa Frank fans can live out rainbow dreams in new downtown Los Angeles hotel room

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new hotel room in Downtown Los Angeles is letting kids from the 1990s live out their Lisa Frank rainbow dreams.
Hotels.com partnered with the artist to create a customized penthouse suite decked out with dolphins, unicorns and rainbow everything.
Lisa Frank is best known for her hyper-bright school supplies in the 1990s.
The suite at the Barsala goes for $199 per night.
Reservations open on Friday.
