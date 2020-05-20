Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano

NEW YORK -- 'American Idol' contestant Julia Gargano will get one more national TV appearance as she has been chosen to perform on Thursday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" show.

The winner of American Idol Just Sam performed remotely on Monday's show.

"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" invited fans to vote to give another favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Voting took place at KellyandRyan.com earlier this week and Julia Gargano of Staten Island, New York was revealed as the winner on Wednesday.

She will return to national television to appear on Thursday's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'

Check your local listings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive with kelly and ryanabc7ny instagramamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
'Ink Master's' Daniel Silva charged with murder of Corey La Barrie
Doctors visit farmworkers in Ventura County on site amid pandemic
Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More TOP STORIES News