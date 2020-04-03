Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo sends lunch to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania ER staff

PHILADELPHIA -- Grammy winning singer Lizzo gave back to healthcare workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

On Monday, she had lunch delivered to the hospital's emergency room staff.

The pop star says she's one of many praying for the healthcare workers on the frontline.

Lizzo said the least she could do is feed them.

RELATED: Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

Penn Medicine shared the video in their Instagram story.

In the video, Lizzo said:

"Shout-out to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Man, thank you so much. I just wanted to tell you personally thank you so much for everything that you are doing during this pandemic. You're keeping us safe. You're keeping us healthy. You're on the frontlines. You're fighting for us. You're loving for us. You're healing for us. And it does not go unnoticed. We are all out here praying for you all, thinking of you every single day. And the least I could do was send you all some lunch. So I hope you enjoy your food. I hope it puts a smile on your face. And I hope you have a great, great, great day because I love you."


Penn Medicine replied on Instagram, "Thank you Lizzo for your kind works and generosity. We love you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpennsylvaniaphiladelphiauniversity of pennsylvaniaentertainmentcoronavirusinstagram storiesnursescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: New testing sites to open as LA County cases rise to 4,045
USNS Mercy in Port of LA admits total of 15 patients so far
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Personal protective equipment shortage sparks nationwide bidding wars
Show More
Doctor answers most Googled questions about COVID-19
How to navigate through financial trouble amid COVID-19 crisis
Carson suspends bus service, urges LA Metro to follow suit
Plan to house homeless COVID-19 patients at OC hotel sparks backlash
Herd immunity: How it will help slow coronavirus spread
More TOP STORIES News