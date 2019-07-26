Long Beach hosting Once Upon a Time in the LBC to celebrate West Coast hip hop

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach will be hosting a massive music festival this weekend.The event, called Once Upon a Time in the LBC, will be led by Snoop Dogg and celebrates the roots of West Coast hip hop.Nipsey Hussle was set to headline before his death but instead, he'll be honored at the event.Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will play in tribute to Hussle, who was killed outside his clothing store in March.More than 30 acts are taking part in the festival at the Queen Mary Events Park on Saturday and Sunday.