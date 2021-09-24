Looking for some Halloween fun? Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returns to Griffith Park on Friday

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular hayride was reimagined as a drive-up experience in San Dimas. This year, the famed SoCal attraction is back with all-new scares starting Friday and it will run through Halloween.
If you're brave enough, you can hop on a wagon and visit Midnight Falls, a town under the spell of the Witch of the Woods. The event also includes several other experiences, including haunted houses and a town square full of ghoulish delights.
"You get to interact with so many great characters," said Zachary Douglass, director of marketing and sales for the Haunted Hayride. "It really just transports you into this brand new world."
Tickets can be purchased online. The attraction is open to all ages, but not recommended for children under 12. Guests can also book a private wagon or a variety of VIP experiences.