Lori Loughlin reportedly hires 'prison consultant' ahead of sentencing in college admissions scandal

In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly hired a "prison consultant" to help her get ready for the possibility of time behind bars if she's sentenced in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant to help her daughters get into USC.

People magazine says the 55-year-old actress is trying to consider every contingency ahead of her day in court, including hiring a "prison consultant" to tell her what life may be like if she's convicted and sentenced to jail time.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges.

She faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.
