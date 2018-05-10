Members of the original cast of "The Love Boat" were on hand to receive a special honor Thursday from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.The chamber presented the cast with an honorary plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unlike Walk of Fame stars, which are on public sidewalks, plaques are placed on private property.Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing) was there, along with Fred Grandy - who played Gopher and later was elected to Congress. So were Ted Lange (bartender Isaac), Bernie Koppel (Dr. Bricker), Jill Whelan (the captain's daughter Vicki), and Lauren Tewes (cruise director Julie).The ceremony also honored Princess Cruises, both for its involvement in the show as well as the company's efforts to help preserve the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The romantic comedy series ran on ABC from 1977 to 1986, in addition to several TV specials after its run.