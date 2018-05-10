ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Love Boat' cast honored with plaque on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of the original cast of "The Love Boat" were on hand to receive a special plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Members of the original cast of "The Love Boat" were on hand to receive a special honor Thursday from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber presented the cast with an honorary plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unlike Walk of Fame stars, which are on public sidewalks, plaques are placed on private property.

Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing) was there, along with Fred Grandy - who played Gopher and later was elected to Congress. So were Ted Lange (bartender Isaac), Bernie Koppel (Dr. Bricker), Jill Whelan (the captain's daughter Vicki), and Lauren Tewes (cruise director Julie).

The ceremony also honored Princess Cruises, both for its involvement in the show as well as the company's efforts to help preserve the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The romantic comedy series ran on ABC from 1977 to 1986, in addition to several TV specials after its run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywoodhollywood walk of fameABCtelevisionHollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News