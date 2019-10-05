True story 'Lucy in the Sky' comes to life with Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The new film "Lucy in the Sky" is inspired by the true story of a female astronaut whose life spirals out of control after a life-changing experience in space. It is loosely based on the case of a real astronaut who drove across country to kidnap her ex-lover's new girlfriend."I tried to remind the audience that behind every tabloid story are human beings with dignity who are at their lowest point," said writer-director Noah Hawley.Oscar winner Natalie Portman stars in this out of this world tale."I think what was fascinating was that someone who could be so high-performing, so successful, could unravel and have this really challenging moment," said Portman. "I remember seeing Sally Ride as a kid and just thinking, like, 'Oh, we're there. Women are going to space in the same way that men are.' And even hearing recent stories about how they, like, didn't have enough suits for two women recently on the shuttle. Really, you see that there's still a lot of barriers."Co-star Jon Hamm says he was fascinated by space as a kid."The movie does kind of go into what kind of focus and what kind of preparation and what kind of absolute rigor you have to go through from a physical standpoint, from a preparation standpoint," said Hamm.Being a space movie, "Lucy in the Sky" needed special effects. But one scene on earth would have needed more money than they had to pull off."For some reason, like the hardest digital effect for them to do in that sequence was the helmet filling up with water. So we did that for real," said Portman. "And that was, like, I really should read the script more carefully!""Lucy in the Sky" is rated "R" and is in theaters now.