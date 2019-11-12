CMA Awards

Luke Combs nominated for three 2019 CMA Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Luke Combs is nominated for three Country Music Association Awards this year, including: male vocalist of the year, song of the year and musical event of the year.

The country artist shares how special it was to learn of his nominations. "Any time you get recognized by your peers is pretty awesome," Combs says.

Although Combs has won a CMA Award in 2018 for new artist of the year, he was still surprised and honored by his nominations this year.

The artist also gave some insights on the meaning behind his smash hit "Beautiful Crazy," which is nominated for song of the year. The song includes romantic verses like, "Well it kind of scares me the way that she drives me wild," and, "Beautiful, crazy, she can't help but amaze me."

Combs was inspired by a poem his friend sent him shortly after he met his fiancée, Nicole Hocking.

"I was really worried that she would think that I was weird for writing a song about her...before we were even dating, but it worked out," the artist admits.

Not only is Combs nominated for several awards, but he will be performing "Beer Never Broke My Heart" at the CMA Awards. The single is from his second studio album, "What You See Is What You Get," released in November 2019.

"Getting to play in front of some of your heroes, I'm really excited about it," Combs states.

For more interviews with the nominees and presenters, viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Live coverage airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
