Arts & Entertainment

Luke Perry hospitalized in LA area after paramedics called to his home for reported stroke patient

EMBED <>More Videos

Luke Perry came to fame with his role as Dylan McKay in "Beverly Hills 90210."

Updated 33 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES -- Luke Perry has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles area after paramedics were called to the actor's home in response to a reported stroke patient.

The actor's representative said Perry was under observation a the hospital Thursday morning,

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the "90210" actor's home in Sherman Oaks Wednesday shortly before 9:40 a.m. regarding a request for medical aid.

According to dispatch audio, the medical aid was in response to a stroke patient.

The 52-year-old was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

Perry shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit 1990s TV show, "90210." More recently, he is currently part of the cast of "Riverdale."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebritymedical emergencyactorstrokehospital
TOP STORIES
5 Fwy. crashes prompt closures in Newhall Pass and Pacoima
Updated 3 hours ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Main track at Santa Anita Park reopens following horse deaths
ABC7 reflects on 50 years of Eyewitness News
Eyewitness This: Fly over LA traffic, sweet military reunion, Lady Gaga addresses Oscars performance
Updated 2 hours ago
Upland PD identifies 7-month-old allegedly killed by her mom
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, Atlanta school warns
Show More
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
LAPD impersonator sought in Chinatown
Culver City baby: Infant's parents charged in connection with his death
California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care worker
More TOP STORIES News