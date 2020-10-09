Arts & Entertainment

Actor Macaulay Caulkin shares face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' inspired mask

SAN FRANCISCO -- The star of the hit "Home Alone" movies is encouraging you to wear a face covering with a unique mask of his own.

Macaulay Culkin shared this picture to Instagram of him wearing a mask designed with the iconic 'Home Alone' scream.

He has more than one million followers on the platform.

RELATED: Check out the 49ers' clever '#WearAMask' message featuring QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Caulkin played Kevin McAllister, the little boy who was left home alone in the 1990s cult classic movies.

The plot of the holiday-themed series revolves around a child left at home at the holidays, who is then confronted with criminals.

WATCH: Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad

In 1990, the original film held the No. 1 spot at the box office for 12 weekends in a row and grossed $286 million, according to Forbes.

Caulkin is joining the likes of Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson in using his celebrity platform to encourage public health.

"Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self," the actor wrote, "Don't forget to wear your masks, kids."

RELATED: 'Pitch Perfect' star Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, warns people to wear a mask

