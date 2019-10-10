Camryn Manheim, Michael Ealy bring drama, action and fun to ABC's 'Stumptown'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy are part of the drama, part of the action and part of the fun of the new ABC series, "Stumptown."Manheim plays a police lieutenant who is keeping tabs on Cobie Smulders, who plays wanna-be private eye Dex Parios. Manheim says she's drawn to strong female roles, and speculates that casting directors must see her that way too."I don't know. They just-- when they think of powerful bad asses, they go, Camryn Manheim! And I'm like, I'm in," said Manheim. "This is who I am. I'm a single mom. I'm a bad ass. I'm an activist and, you know, give me a good lieutenant character and I'll bring it home. I'll knock it out of the park."Manheim plays boss to Michael Ealy's detective character."I said 'yes' to this one because I couldn't tell where it was going," said Ealy. "I think there's an unconventional nature to this show."Ealy also knows there was immediate spark with Smulders' unconventional character."The chemistry is there and what's going to be interesting is, you know, where it goes from here because, obviously, we jump on that chemistry, you know? We really kind of capitalize on it and that's key," said Ealy. "We don't drag it out, you know? It's kind of like, 'Let's do this and then let's see what happens afterwards.""Stumptown" airs Wednesdays at 10pm on ABC.