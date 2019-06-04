Manipulation muddles Hannah's feelings for one man on 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week's episode was promoted as Luke vs. Luke and it didn't disappoint. The drama caused tension and tears for our "Bachelorette" Hannah. This fourth week the remaining men and Hannah officially left "Bachelor Mansion" and headed for Newport, RI.The first date card read, "Jed, meet me in Boston." They went shopping together through Quincy market. Hannah made up facts about American, and Jed just said, "Right." Hm, not sure he was super impressed by that. But, they had a great time kissing and having fun in a photo booth. Then they got to meet up with the Boston Celtics. Hannah and Jed played some hoops with Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.After a perfect first portion of the date, Hannah and Jed sat down for dinner. She said he's exactly what she has always wanted. She told Jed that she knows there's something there. Jed said that because she has always asked for the truth he wanted to tell her that he did come on the show because it would be a huge platform for his music. But, every moment has taken all that away and now more than anything he wants to be with Hannah. She told him that she appreciates his passion for music, but she knows what she deserves and wants to know that he's ready for marriage. Jed told her that he feels comforted by her and he feels like he's falling for her more and more and it's "beyond a show, because I know that all I would ever really need is you." Wow. She offered Jed the date rose and he accepted.The group date card read, "Dylan, Matteo, John Paul Jones, Connor, Garrett, Dustin, Devin, Grant, Peter, Kevin, Mike, Luke S., Luke P., True love requires blood, sweat and tears." That meant that the guys would be playing rugby. It's a tough and violent sport! The Newport Rugby Club helped train the guys before they took on each other. Kevin had to leave the game, he thought he dislocated his shoulder. Luke P. went full beast mode out on the field. He ended up tackling Luke S. extremely hard, but he did apologize. It's kind of nice to see how the guys are actually supporting each other and acting like real teammates during this game, which the exception of Luke P.During the cocktail portion of the group date, Hannah pulled Luke P. aside first. He brought up the altercation with Luke S. He said that Luke S. was swinging at him and cussing at him and he didn't know what to do so he picked him up and put him on his back. Luke P. said he didn't want Hannah to question his character. He said he's seen red flags with Luke S. who talks about his liquor company and brand and he never talks about her. Not sure that's really true, but who knows. Things are super tense between Luke P. and Hannah.Luke S. got his chance to talk to Hannah next. He questioned Luke P.'s profession of love, him thinking of leaving, and the body slamming. Luke S. said that all the guys feel the same way. He promised that he wasn't there to promote his tequila business, because it's not even a business yet. The other guys pretty much backed up Luke S. Mike confronted Luke P. and again Luke tried to explain himself. The guys didn't believe him. Garrett was smart and kept the conversation about him and Hannah and he told her that he's "crushing on her" hard. He got the group date rose. He was the only smart one who used the time for his and Hannah's relationship.Hannah was upset over the way the group date went with the Lukes, so she wasn't looking forward to going on a date with Tyler C. She told the Tyler that she had an awful night and a not great morning. He did his best to comfort her and then they boarded a lobster trapping boat. Hannah's mood lifted and she ended up being glad she went on the date.Later, Tyler was pouring on the compliments and told Hannah he adored her even at her low points. Hannah told Tyler that she thought he seemed like a player and she wasn't sure about him at first, but now her opinion is changed. Tyler revealed that his dad almost died before he was set to appear on the show, but he pulled through so he is recovering now. He revealed to Hannah that his dad watched "The Bachelor" while recovering and he told Tyler to go meet Hannah. Tyler seems like such a sweetheart and he has really grown on Hannah too! She brings the fire into him, he says. She gave him the date rose and Tyler was floating on air. But, there was one last surprise. Hannah and Tyler went into a concert hall to hear Jake Owen perform "Made For You" and they danced and kissed on a platform in front of a crowd. It was a perfect date!Peter spoke to Hannah first and officially asked her to be his girlfriend even if there are still 14 other guys there. It was really sweet. They got a little handsy during their makeout session on the couch.Mike confronted Luke P. again. He told Luke P. that he's the reason she's not that happy right now. He claims that it's Luke S.'s fault. The whole thing is ridiculous. Luke S. told Hannah that he has the highest moral fiber thanks to his social worker parents. Hannah said that she just had an awful group date night and she understands that everyone doesn't like Luke P., but she's still working out her emotions. It's ridiculous that she thinks she can trust Luke P. and Luke S. She said she's irritated with both of them. Luke S. said that he never intended to self-promote at all.Then get ready to be outraged. Luke P. told Hannah that Luke S. asked him to talk to her and put in a good word. That was not at all what happened. Luke S. asked Luke P. to tell the truth. He also said that Luke S. is there for the wrong reasons. Hannah confronted Luke S. and it was cringe worthy. It's just awful what she's going through with Luke P. Anyone else sick of seeing Luke P. having a bewildered face when he's confronted with the truth? Luke S. told Luke P. that "Karma is a b**** and you are going to get yours."Hannah pulled aside both Lukes to hear them talk to each other about what happened, but we'll have to wait until next week to see what happens. To be continued...