ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mario Van Peebles stars in new action thriller 'Armed'

EMBED </>More Videos

In the new movie "Armed," Mario Van Peebles plays a character named Chief who is a former U.S. Marshall struggling from post-traumatic stress disorder.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the new movie "Armed," Mario Van Peebles is the writer, director, executive producer and star.

He plays a character named Chief who is a former U.S. Marshal struggling from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"He's a good guy but he's got a skewed sense of reality," said Van Peebles of his role.

In the action-packed movie, Chief leads his team of undercover agents on a raid that goes horribly wrong and years later they realize they're all suffering from the same symptoms.

Chief gives the agents seven days to figure out what or who is messing with their minds. "What can go wrong does go wrong," Said Van Peebles.

"Armed" is based on real stories, and before the film is over, you'll see statistics of gun violence in America.

Confident in his vision, Van Peebles spent years researching for this film. "It's entertaining, but it's definitely going to make people think a little bit," said Van Peebles while wearing a "Make America Think Again" hat.

"Armed" is now playing at the TLC Chinese Theater and you can stream it online.

Did you like this story? You'll love George's podcast, "Off the Red Carpet"!

SUBSCRIBE on iTunes

SUBSCRIBE on Google Play
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviemovie newsPTSDgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Performers celebrate New York on week 2 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Marty Balin, founder of band Jefferson Airplane, dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Rialto
CA white supremacist group members arrested in connection with deadly rally
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Show More
Orange County man's tablet catches fire while charging
LAPD breaks up burglary ring targeting celebrities
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Pasadena man arrested for 3 alleged sexual assaults
More News