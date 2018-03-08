ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Hamill receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Hamill's childhood dream came true when he unveiled his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

LOS ANGELES --
Mark Hamill became a household name for his role in the intergalactic movie series "Star Wars." On Thursday, the beloved actor, known for playing Luke Skywalker, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Hamill spoke about living out his childhood dreams as an actor and the honor that comes with receiving a star. He thanked his family, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and especially the fans for helping him achieve his dream. The day was dubbed "Jedi Day" in honor of Hamill's achievement.

"From Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride, thank you so much," Hamill said during the ceremony. "And may the force be with each and every one of you."

Lucas and "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford spoke at the ceremony. Ford took time to honor the third member of their trio, the late Carrie Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, was in attendance.

Hamill got his start in television on the show "Headmaster" and went on to star in several television series, films, and Broadway shows.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famestar warsactorhollywoodfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldentertainmentcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News