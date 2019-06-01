Arts & Entertainment

'Saved by the Bell': Mark Paul Gosselaar says he's open to reboot

Hey "Saved by the Bell" fans, listen up! Here's something to be "so excited" about.

Mark Paul Gosselaar says he's open to a "Saved By The Bell" reboot.

Gosselaar played Zack Morris on the show, of course.

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the former teen heartthrob said, "Absolutely. If it was a good product that I felt wouldn't tarnish the original product, then yeah. I'm open to hearing anything."

Gosselaar also admitted he and his sitcom costars, including Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and Dustin Diamond, didn't always get along on set.
