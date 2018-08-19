Mark Wahlberg is the star and producer for the latest action blockbuster, "Mile 22." It tells the story of the CIA's most elite and secretive unit: Overwatch."What we wanted to do, we wanted to create a really cool, smart, action movie that really builds character until the action starts, so you can really get invested in these guys, and what's going on and the mission and, you know, this kind of unique world and a division of the CIA that you've never seen before," Wahlberg said.Wahlberg plays Jimmy Silva in the movie, a character he said was originally meant to be a small part."It's a very intense character. I mean, it originated as I was just going to play a small part, and I was going to be one of the bad guys, and everybody started falling in love with the Jimmy Silva character," Wahlberg said. "He's the kind of guy who moves to the beat of his own drum. He does whatever he wants, whenever he wants, especially when he gets the green light."Wahlberg said he enjoys being completely involved in the projects he chooses."I don't just put my name on anything," Wahlberg said. "I have to be completely engulfed in it and making sure that it has the best chance to succeed especially when somebody's, you know, make a major investment in this idea that we had, and, you know, we want to make sure it's successful."