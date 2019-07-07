Arts & Entertainment

Martin Charnin, Tony-winning 'Annie' lyricist, dies at 84

Family members announced July 7, 2019, that Broadway actor and "Annie" lyricist Martin Charnin had died. (Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

NEW YORK -- Martin Charnin, who made his Broadway debut playing a Jet in the original "West Side Story" and went on to become a Broadway director and a lyricist who won a Tony Award for the score of the eternal hit "Annie," has died. He was 84.

Charnin's daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, announced her father's death Sunday. She said Charnin passed away days after suffering a minor heart attack on Wednesday.


He was a keeper of the "Annie" flame, protective of what he created with songwriter Charles Strouse and book writer Thomas Meehan. The 1977 original won the Tony for best musical and ran for 2,300 performances, inspiring tours and revivals that never went out of style.

Charnin also played Big Deal in the original 1957 production of "West Side Story."

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsbroadway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News